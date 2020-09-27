IPL 2020 | RR vs KXIP: Today I Learnt - Sanju ‘special talent’ Samson, Sharjah bowler’s graveyard and Mayank’s debut hundred

After a terrific start in this edition of IPL for both the Karnataka openers with Mayank Agarwal scoring an ‘almost match-winning’ 89 in the opening fixture and KL Rahul blistering 132 not out in the last match, both the players again led the team from the front, stitching together a record 183 run partnership. Both the players cemented themselves in the top-scoring charts of IPL with a technical masterclass against RR, where Rahul scored 69 off 54 balls, claiming the orange cap and Mayank scored 106 off 50 balls, making his first IPL ton and with that also claimed the tag of second-fastest IPL ton by an Indian player. The best thing about the opening pair is that they don’t play any rash shots and wait for their opportunity to score. In this match too, they were clinical at the start playing classic cricket shots and timed the ball to the boundary like a knife slicing through butter, and later, in their partnership, they didn’t shy from flexing their arms against the spinners to hit them over the ropes, giving no chance to RR bowlers to get settled. This kind of form qualifies them to be called one of the best opening pairs of IPL 2020 if not the best, but certainly warrants them to be called the most stylish pair.