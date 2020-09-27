IPL 2020 | Don’t see a change in my game; been hitting well from last year, reveals Sanju Samson

Following another whirlwind innings, Sanju Samson has revealed that he doesn’t see a change in his game, with the batsman admitting that he has been hitting the ball really well from the last year. He put his power down to his genes and thanked his family for supporting him throughout the journey.

Such is the power of IPL that it could dramatically change your entire life, as attested by Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson himself. After being selected for the Indian team in the tour against Sri Lanka and later New Zealand, Samson only managed to score runs in single digits, leading to a frustrating return to the domestic setup. However, while he might have frowned during his stay in the Indian colours, his return to the domestic setup was met with him belting deliveries.

As a result of that, Samson has almost put himself in a league well beyond others in challenging for the wicketkeeper position in the Indian colours. While the Kerala wicketkeeper might not be behind the gloves, his knock with the bat has already garnered the attention of the selectors, who have kept him in the loop thus far.

This season, Samson is on the back of two impressive man-of-the-match displays, scoring 159 runs in just two innings, at an average of 79.50. Following his second match-winning display, Samson admitted that he has been hitting the ball well from last year.

"I have been hitting well from the last one year. I have been in the right frame of mind. Don't see a change in my game. First of all I was fed up with myself. I was trying hard but things were not happening. Then I worked hard. I asked myself what do I need to achieve?” he told Star Sports during the post-match presentation.

Furthermore, he also stated that his power-hitting ability comes from his genes and thanked his family for being a ‘supportive’ part of his life. In an incredible fashion, Samson also stated that he has 10 more years of cricket left in his body.

“I told myself I have 10 years of this wonderful game in me, and I have to give everything to these 10 years. My family is supportive of that. The power comes from genes. My father is a very powerful man."