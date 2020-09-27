IPL 2020 | Cricket keeps you humble all the time; this is T20 cricket, states KL Rahul

Yesterday at 11:39 PM
After being unable to defend 224, KL Rahul has stated that cricket as a sport always finds a way to humble you all the time before admitting that it is the beauty of T20 cricket. However, from a team’s perspective, Rahul admitted that KXIP must come back stronger as a team from the next game.
In the 17th over, it was a do-or-die situation for both sides, with Sanju Samson still holding the key for Rajasthan Royals while Mohammed Shami ran in to bowl for Kings XI Punjab. Shami, in his very first delivery of the spell, struck to remove the dangerous Samson to leave KL Rahul and co absolutely thrilled. With a struggling Rahul Tewatia, it was almost given that the Punjab-based franchise would go home happy.
However, such is T20 cricket’s impact that it can change your fortune in the span of just one over. KL Rahul following that change of gear from Rahul Tewatia admitted that cricket always keeps you humble and also admitted that it is the effect of T20 cricket. Over the span of the next six deliveries, the Rajasthan all-rounder smashed five sixes to seal the fate for the Royals.
“Look that is T20 cricket. We have seen this a lot of time. we need to keep our chin up. We did a lot of things right, but you have to give it to them. The game keeps you humble all the time. Under pressure, bowlers can make mistakes,” he told Star Sports in the post-match presentation.
At the same time, the KXIP skipper was also stern enough to warn the team that they would have to pull their socks up immediately. He also stated that it was important to get the early hiccups out of the way, which would help the team during the latter stage of the tournament.
“We need to come back stronger. I back my bowlers to do the job. It is okay to have one bad game. Good that it happened early in the tournament. We can come back stronger. Small ground, the total doesn't really matter. Bowlers are going for runs in the back end."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.