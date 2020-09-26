VIDEO | Andre Russell humiliates Manish Pandey by ‘jogging’ before taking taunting catch

Today at 9:30 PM
Dre-Russ is the perfect T20 cricketer, for not only can he turn up the heat when his team needs him, but he can also embarrass the opponents at will due to his sheer level of skill. After Pandey hideously ballooned a full-toss, Russell humiliated the batsman by jogging before taking the catch.
As much as he’s famous for his incredulous athleticism and monstrous hitting ability, Andre Russell is also equally well-known for his shenanigans on the field. A few seasons ago in the IPL, the all-rounder was the talk of the town after he ‘faked’ pulling out from deliveries to deceive the batsman before abruptly delivering the ball, but the act was eventually banned as it was considered dangerous. Today in Dubai, the Jamaican displayed his quirky self once again, but there was nothing dangerous about what he did; it was just pure mastery and haughtiness.
Thanks to the KKR spinners doing a fine job, Dre-Russ was summoned by Dinesh Karthik only in the 18th over, for death-over duties, with SRH in desperate need of getting a move on. It took the Jamaican just four deliveries to do significant damage and send back the well-set Manish Pandey, but he did so in the most Dre-Russ manner imaginable.
On the fourth ball of the 18th over, Russell came from around the wicket and delivered a high full-toss to Pandey, who was batting on 51. Taken aback by the pace and the length of the ball, the right-hander played late, meaning there was a leading-edge that ballooned straight up in the air. On the first look, the catch seemed like regulation, but Dre-Russ made it a spectacle, albeit a funny one, through his antics.
As the ball ballooned up in the air towards the practice wickets, Russell ‘jogged’ his way to the white cherry, almost humiliatingly in a disdainful manner. So casual was the Jamaican in his approach that both the commentators and the umpires, for a brief while, thought that the right-armer might have bowled a no-ball before the replays confirmed otherwise.
Never change, Dre-Russ.
