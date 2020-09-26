Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman Saha’s textbook Test knock propelling KKR to dominant win over SRH

Yesterday at 11:48 PM
Incumbent Indian Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha’ stayed true to his favourite format on Saturday, by scoring a 31-ball 30 that helped KKR slaughter the Sunrisers by 7 wickets. The highlight of Saha’s knock turned out to be his dismissal, where Nabi deliberately ran him out for the greater good.
Nabi got it :D :D
September 26, 2020
Saha should be a ball boy instead playing TEST game in T20
Yes manish played with a SR 140 and saha was playing with a SR of 80— Srujan 🇮🇳 (@srujan2519) September 26, 2020
Ha...Bhuvi oka wicket kuda teyaledu 2 matches lo😪 & Saha place lo Nabi vachuntey inko la undedi score🚶🏻— Rebel Star❗️ (@paandurangaraju) September 26, 2020
If you come for that, there is Bairstow as alternate..
Saha only for wicket keeping kya?— Name cannot be blank (@IndomitableRVS) September 26, 2020
It was like slow-cycling race while watching Saha bat for SRH
endhanna nee aata #Saha 🙏🙏#SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/6OdzysOLOP— P🔥A🔥T🔥H🔥U💥 (@pathuprince) September 26, 2020
Good idea!
2.Takeout wriddhiman saha and bring in any good middle order person who can maintain momentum for the score— Aman junaidh khan(Orange army) (@YoursTrulyAman) September 26, 2020
Not even 2G may be less than that!
And all we get is Saha 2G.— Arjun #RoyalsWin (@LifeIsAnElation) September 26, 2020
Hahaha!
Saha opening pic.twitter.com/K631I6ylrG— Pavankumar (@Pavan4054) September 26, 2020
India would have not entered semis too :P :D :D
Wridhiman Saha should have been in World Cup Squad— Tony Allen (@Joeys_Chandler) September 26, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.