    Twitter reacts to Wriddhiman Saha’s textbook Test knock propelling KKR to dominant win over SRH

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:48 PM

    Incumbent Indian Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha’ stayed true to his favourite format on Saturday, by scoring a 31-ball 30 that helped KKR slaughter the Sunrisers by 7 wickets. The highlight of Saha’s knock turned out to be his dismissal, where Nabi deliberately ran him out for the greater good.

    Nabi got it :D :D

    Saha should be a ball boy instead playing TEST game in T20

    If you come for that, there is Bairstow as alternate..

    It was like slow-cycling race while watching Saha bat for SRH 

    Good idea!

    Not even 2G may be less than that!

    Hahaha!

    India would have not entered semis too :P :D :D

