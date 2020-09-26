Twitter reacts to umpires helping SRH by ‘allowing’ Dinesh Karthik to waste review despite time running out

Today at 11:06 PM
Like almost every other IPL season, umpiring blunders have been at the forefront of the competition this year, too, and Chris Gaffaney and Virender Sharma, today, added to the unwanted reputation of the officials. KKR were allowed to ‘waste’ a review, despite the timer running out.
The umpiring in IPL 2020, like almost every other season, has been dodgy, and inside the first week, there were two controversial incidents that became the talking point - first, the ‘one-short’ blunder in the KXIP vs DC match that cost the former the game and second, the ‘grassed catch’ in the CSK vs RR match which made Dhoni look like an alleged cheat. The said incidents have lost steam and people have moved on from them, but today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, there was yet another umpiring blunder which left a bitter taste in the mouth of the fans.
On the second ball of the seventh over of KKR’s chase, Rashid Khan trapped skipper Dinesh Karthik with a perfect googly, at a time when the Knight Riders were cruising in their chase. The decision looked stone dead to the naked eye and so, rightfully, the on-field umpire raised his finger. DK, the batsman who was bamboozled, entered into a deep discussion with non-striker Shubman Gill, but after the allotted 15-second limit passed, it looked like the KKR skipper had decided against taking the review.
However, in what came as a first in the history of the tournament, the umpires, despite the timer running out, allowed KKR and DK to take a review. The situation left both the commentators and viewers perplexed but a blunder meant that DK took a review in the 16th second.
But in what turned out to be an anti-climactic end, the blunder turned out to be a helping hand for SRH as hawk-eye showed the googly crashing on to the leg-stump, meaning KKR lost their review. It was an unfortunate situation for DK, who was unnecessarily ‘forced’ into wasting a review by the on-field umpires.
A life lesson for the KKR skipper right there - all help is not necessarily good help.
September 26, 2020
@DineshKarthik @KKRiders Are You A Captain Or What— Koushik B (@KoushikB17) September 26, 2020
How can they allow them to take review this delay?/
Time was over yet on field umpires allowed Dinesh Karthik to take the review...#IPL#KKRvSRH— Adnan Khan (@Kh14245350Adnan) September 26, 2020
Field change at every ball.— Purav Desai (@puravdesai95) September 26, 2020
Pl ask your Dinesh Karthik not to take responsibility to sink your team...even after knowing plum in front of wicket then also took review, means intention of losing of review...— Prabir Chakraborty (@prabir_rose) September 26, 2020
umpires accepted review after drs time out... seriously !!! @DineshKarthik #IPL #SRHvsKKR #SunRisers #KolkataKnightRiders— VENKATA SAI SANGHA MITHRA GHANTA (@SaiSangha) September 26, 2020
