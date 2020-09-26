Twitter reacts to umpires helping SRH by ‘allowing’ Dinesh Karthik to waste review despite time running out

The umpiring in IPL 2020, like almost every other season, has been dodgy, and inside the first week, there were two controversial incidents that became the talking point - first, the ‘one-short’ blunder in the KXIP vs DC match that cost the former the game and second, the ‘grassed catch’ in the CSK vs RR match which made Dhoni look like an alleged cheat. The said incidents have lost steam and people have moved on from them, but today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, there was yet another umpiring blunder which left a bitter taste in the mouth of the fans.