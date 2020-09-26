Twitter reacts to ‘Indian Narine’ Varun Chakravarthy completing redemption arc by bamboozling Warner

Today at 8:52 PM
Varun Charkavarthy was the most talked about name in IPL 2019, but for the wrong reasons - after being purchased for 8.4 crores, he bowled just 3 overs all season, conceding 35 runs. Today, however, the mystery spinner redeemed himself by doing the impossible: dismissing David Warner in the IPL.
Where that came from?? Beauty by Varun Chakravarthy.
September 26, 2020
Not Narine Not Kuldeep it's Varun Chakravarthy!
great bowling from varun chakravarthy ...#SRHvsKKR #ipl2020— Ganesh sobanapuram (@imGANESH25) September 26, 2020
Varun Chakravarthy strikes for SRH
#KKRvsSRH— varun giri (@varungi88060240) September 26, 2020
What a day #varunchakravarthy is having👍👍👍
SRH prepared for Narine and kuldeep but Varun came out of syllabus
Here is how twitter reacted on it:
SRH were prepared for Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav but #varunchakravarthy came out of syllabus! #IPL2020 #KKRvSRH— Vikas Singh96 (@Singh96Vikas) September 26, 2020
#SRH were prepared for Narine and Kuldeep.— 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗗𝗬™ (@CharanOfficiall) September 26, 2020
but
Varun Chakravarthy came out of syllabus ! #SRHvsKKR
SRH were prepared for Narine and Kuldeep but Varun Chakravarthy came out of syllabus! #KKRvSRH— ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@halfbloodpkb) September 26, 2020
@jbairstow21 already departed and now @davidwarner31 caught and bowl off Varun Chakravarthy.— Pushkar Kumar (@Pushksays) September 26, 2020
Hahaha!
#varunchakravarthy is #Narine's lite mode.. 👀— Sniper_Sirvi⚔ (@im_Indra07) September 26, 2020
Yeah!
Varun Chakravarthy best Varun ever to take birth— Ram LIHC (@edgbaston_149) September 26, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.