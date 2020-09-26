 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to ‘Indian Narine’ Varun Chakravarthy completing redemption arc by bamboozling Warner

    David Warner gets out

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:52 PM

    Varun Charkavarthy was the most talked about name in IPL 2019, but for the wrong reasons - after being purchased for 8.4 crores, he bowled just 3 overs all season, conceding 35 runs. Today, however, the mystery spinner redeemed himself by doing the impossible: dismissing David Warner in the IPL.

    Where that came from?? Beauty by Varun Chakravarthy.

    Not Narine Not Kuldeep it's Varun Chakravarthy!

    Varun Chakravarthy strikes for SRH

    Here is how twitter reacted on it:

    Hahaha! 

    Yeah! 

