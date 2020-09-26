Three bets that can help you win big in the KXIP-RR game       

After winning their last games against RCB and CSK respectively, KXIP and RR will clash against each other on Sunday in Sharjah. While KL Rahul-led Punjab will look to keep marching on in the tournament with momentum, for RR they will look to trump the Kings in their Jaipur-esque royal style.

Highest opening partnership: KXIP @1.83

Last three IPL games

KXIP- 57, 30, 108- 65

RR- 11, 11, 78*- 33.3

H2H

KXIP- 38, 4

RR- 38, 78

Venue- 11 for RR

As one can make out from the numbers above, Kings XI Punjab's opening stands have fetched far more consistent returns in the last three games as they have averaged 65 as opposed to RR's average opening partnerships of 33.3 runs per game. Even in the only game that RR played in Sharjah, they could merely add 11 runs for the first wicket. With 153 and 115 runs, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are the second and third leading run-scorers in the tournament respectively. While Agarwal made an exceptional 89 in the first game, it was a classy Rahul show in the second game as he stroked a wonderful century.

Last game, they added 57 runs for the first wicket and given the fact that in Sharjah, there’s a flat pitch and shorter boundaries, Rahul and Mayank are likely to get KXIP off to a great start especially against a bowling attack lacking depth with only Archer and Gopal, being the two threats.

For RR, Jaiswal failed to click in the first game. Buttler is set to return for the second game but in the last three ODIs that he played against Australia, he was struggling for all money and might need time before he unruffles his best. You should be heading over to Indibet, if you want to cash out this market, which has written KXIP all over it.

Most Sixes in the game: KXIP @2.05

Last three IPL games

KXIP- 7, 6, 10

RR- 17, 3, 5

H2H

KXIP- 11, 7

RR- 5, 5

Statistically speaking, this is as close a contest as it gets. In the last three games, Punjab have hit 23 sixes while RR batsmen have been able to clear the fence 25 times, thanks to their exploits in the last game where they hit 17 maximums. But in the H2H contest, it evens out as KXIP have smashed 18 sixes in comparison to RR's 10. That means we will need to assess the bowling attacks of both the sides to arrive at a conclusion.

RR greatly lack depth in their bowling and barring Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal, there aren't many quality bowlers. The likes of Unadkat, Tom Curran and Tewatia were expensive in the last game conceding 13 maximums that too against a weak CSK batting line-up. KXIP are a band of Karnataka boys with Rahul, Agarwal and Nair and as they are quite familiar with Bangalore lad Gopal that should greatly help too. KXIP have an explosive batting line-up with Rahul, Mayank, Pooran, Maxwell and they can hit quite a few big hits.

KXIP have a far better bowling attack with Mohammed Shami and Cottrell taking four wickets each. Bishnoi and M Ashwin are also among the wickets with great confidence and form on their side. Hop on to Indibet and make the most of KXIP's in-form batting against RR.

KL Rahul: Runs Over 28.5 @ 1.83

Last three IPL knocks- 132*, 21, 71

H2H- 52, 4

KL Rahul vs RR- 275 runs, Avg: 55.00, SR:127.31

KL Rahul is in the form of his life, batting at majestic best and tearing apart bowling units for fun. In the last game, he scripted history with his unbeaten 132-run-knock from 69 deliveries that is now the highest individual score in the IPL by an Indian. He was in such a good flow that he made 43 off the last 14 deliveries he faced and blew away Dale Steyn and Shivam Dube. His last three IPL scores read 132*, 21 and 71, which makes it quite clear that he is batting at the peak of his powers. In H2H games as well, he made a fifty last time when both the times met each other.

In fact, he loves playing against Rajasthan Royals as he averages a whopping 55 with a strike-rate of 127.31 versus them. Moreover, Rahul has been excellent against Jofra Archer, RR's main bowler, as he has 58 runs off 34 balls against him without ever getting dismissed at a strike-rate of 170.59 in the IPL. This is as clear cut a market as there will be, and without wasting time, you should go for this one at Indibet.

Note: As the RR vs RCB game could see only 8.3 overs bowled, in the third most recent Rajasthan game, we instead took the preceding match of RR against SRH where full game was possible to arrive at a justifiable conclusion in terms of opening partnership and sixes count.