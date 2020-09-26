IPL 2020 | We're the guinea pigs in terms of playing first games on two venues, claims Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming has stated that Chennai Super Kings are playing around when it comes to dictating the conditions and admitted that playing in three different venues disturbed their plans a bit. He has also admitted that they are a bit muddled in terms of batting order but will correct that soon.

Historically, Chennai Super Kings have always found a way to stay ahead of almost every team in the league with their smart acquisition and understanding of the conditions but this season’s IPL has already been a spanner in their works. The batting line-up lacked spunk, spin bowlers misfired and there has been a lot of question mark over the intent of MS Dhoni, who demoted himself down the order for no strong reason.

Stephen Fleming attributed the same to the unexpected dew factor, which didn’t make an appearance in yesterday's game, slowing down the ball even further. CSK have also been handicapped in the sense that they have played three games in three different venues within a week’s time but Fleming is confident of a turnaround.

"We did [consider batting first] today but what we can't anticipate is the dew. We trained across the road the other day and it was soaking wet and it had a huge impact on the second innings. Tonight it was absolutely none so it's a little bit of hit and miss at the moment as to what conditions are going to be like," Fleming said in the post-match press conference, reported Cricbuzz.

"The last game we played in Sharjah was one of the wetter surfaces we've been involved in. We're guessing a little bit around conditions. We're [CSK] the guinea pigs in terms of playing first games at two [three] venues. We're learning on the hop and certainly some of the stuff we learned today is going to be valuable going forward," he added.

With Murali Vijay not being able to contribute as such in the powerplay, CSK have been caught in a dilemma but there has been some unexpected attribution in the sense that the middle-order, which negotiates the single and doubles to keep them in the game, are misfiring massively. With the no set batting order in place, CSK are a pale shadow of their glorious shelves. The former Kiwi skipper stated that they would review the same going forward and the week-long break before their next game might help them.

"We've used that tactic in the last couple of games but Kedar Jadhav and MS... we've almost got too many batting options at the moment, so that's why I say we're a little bit muddled with what we're sending out. So we just need to be a little bit clear with what we're doing.

“And what perhaps we're missing is a bigger contribution at the top so yeah there's a lot of question marks and a lot of soul searching, in particular from the coaching point of view and the strategy point of view but we're trying to find combinations where we get the best players at the right times and to keep shunting the order all over the place is not really our style but we've had a go at it and we'll review how it's gone," Fleming concluded.