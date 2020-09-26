IPL 2020 | We'll see another high-scoring game at Sharjah, KL Rahul will be key, opines Jos Buttler

RR wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler is expecting a high-scoring game against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah and feels KL Rahul will be the key wicket. Both RR and KXIP have won their last games respectively and will come with a lot of confidence against each other on September 27 in Sharjah.

Jos Buttler, who missed the first game as he was quarantined for reportedly missing bio-bubble, which was created keeping in mind the Covid-19 for the players travelling from the UK to UAE, is set to play in what will be his first game of the season in IPL 2020. The Steve Smith-led RR made a grand start to the season as they made the highest total of the 13th edition of the lucrative league with 216 runs against Chennai Super Kings, winning their first game.

Buttler's comeback is a big boost for an already indomitable Rajasthan-based franchise as he will add a lot of firepower in the first six overs as he is set to open alongside Jaiswal after skipper Smith had to promote himself in the absence of the English wicket-keeper batsman against CSK.

Buttler is very keen to start having trained with the rest of the team and is relishing the vibe in the RR camp.

"Great to get a win on the board, the team played fantastically well in the first game. It was an outstanding batting performance and a fantastic bowling performance in tough bowling conditions. I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys, there's a great vibe around the team so I'm really looking forward to taking the field. The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game," Buttler said in an official release issued by the Royals.

KL Rahul, who made a massive 132* in the last game against RCB to hand over an easy win to Kings XI, will be the key wicket for RR, as per Buttler.

"The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other's company. So yeah good atmosphere around, expecting a really tough match against Kings XI. Obviously a fantastic team, KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we'll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in. Can't wait to get back out there," he added.

RR will lock horns with KXIP on September 27 in Sharjah.