IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli should never bat lower than No. 3, opines Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar has opined that Virat Kohli should never bat lower than number 3 and was surprised when the latter opted to come at 4 in the match against Kings XI Punjab, which they lost by 97 runs. He added that Kohli should have called on his best bowler instead of Shivam Dube in the last over.

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s massive 97-run defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, Virat Kohli’s captaincy has come under the scanner for not being on top of the mark. Individually too, he dropped two catches to aid KL Rahul’s belligerent century and further got out for just 1 off 5 balls, summing up his horrific day on the field.

In reply to KXIP’s 206, RCB started off poorly, losing three wickets for four runs, including that of skipper Kohli. But what shocked everyone was Kohli’s call to bat at number 4 instead of his usual number 3.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar opined that the RCB skipper should never bat below number 3. Agarkar pointed out that Kohli likes to take responsibility and hence should come out to bat as soon as possible.

“Even though they were never even in the chase because they had lost too many wickets. And that is the other thing. Virat Kohli should never bat lower than No. 3. Yes, because they have Aaron Finch so he is not opening. But he just cannot bat lower than No. 3,” Agarkar said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“These are the games in which he takes extra responsibility or rises to the occasion. He likes to get in the game. I was a little surprised he did not come to bat at no. 3. Not great decision making on the day.”

Agarkar pointed out that giving the ball to Shivam Dube in the last over, despite the young all-rounder picking up a couple of wickets before that, was a tactical error and Kohli should have turned to his strike bowlers as Rahul was already batting on 100.

“I understand Dube had a couple of decent overs. But when you come into the last over, when one batsman is set and batting at 100+, you would want your main bowler to come and bowl. Particularly, in the last over, because in T20 cricket, a couple of deliveries could make a huge difference,” Agarkar added.

Kohli's RCB's next assignment will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Monday, September 28.