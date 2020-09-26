IPL 2020 | Shaw always comes and challenges me, gets beaten and depressed later, claims Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer looked in jovial mood as he was having fun with Prithvi Shaw after team's win against CSK and pulled his leg by claiming that Shaw always gets beaten after challenging the captain in play station games. Shaw had made brilliant fifty against CSK yesterday.

Delhi Capitals are a side that brims with youth and energy as they have the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Kagiso Rabada as the core of the side. They have their ways of having fun and a lot of banter, a sneak peek to which we got when Prithvi Shaw and Iyer were having a post-match conversation after DC marched onto yet another victory against CSK yesterday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DC captain and India's no.4 in limited-overs cricket, Shreyas Iyer recalled how difficult the first few days were there in UAE when the team landed for the 2020 IPL. However, he kept himself busy with training, movies, and more so, brushed up his card tricks, with which he intends to keep the team entertained in the latter half of the tournament.

"The first six days were very difficult, I thought it would pass quickly but it felt like a month. I had to entertain myself in the room in some way or the other. I watched movies, trained, chatted with friends, learned new card tricks so that when everyone gets bored in the second half of the season, I will use my magic tricks to entertain them. And now, we have a team get together after we play games irrespective of the result," Iyer told Shaw in a chat for IPLt20.com.

Shaw added that, "Yeah, we have good room so we can play table tennis, play station is there a well, I need some competitor", to which Iyer got all excited and started pullling Shaw's leg claiming, "Yeah, I beat you all the time why don't you say it on the camera? You always come to my room and challenge only to get beaten and depressed later".

Shreyas also asked Shaw about his knock as the youngster revealed his approach of playing along the ground as the outfield was fast and as CSK had some good pacers, all he needed was to time the ball well.

"The plan today was to play my natural game, but play along the ground as in the last match I had made a silly mistake, chipping the ball in the air and getting out. It wasn't working for me and the team so I decided to play along the ground as the outfield is great and they (CSK) have good pace bowlers, I could just time the ball and pierce the gap. When spinners came, I thought if even if we had 40 runs in the powerplay, both me and Shikhar Dhawan can pace the innings," Shaw reflected on his knock.