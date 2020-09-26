IPL 2020 | KKR will easily win against SRH, Hyderabad bowling not suited to UAE, opines Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has asserted that Dinesh Karthik's men will easily win in the game against SRH as Hyderabad's bowling is not up to the mark for UAE conditions. With both teams losing their first games, KKR and SRH will have the chance to open their account in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had done a great job to restrict the RCB to a total of 163 runs but their middle-order batting cost them the game after Jonny Bairstow's wicket induced a collapse from what looked like a cakewalk of a chase. Known for their incredible bowling attacks and a strong top-order over the years, former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg questioned their bowling line-up suggesting that SRH's bowling isn't suited to UAE conditions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former left-arm wristspinner opined that although SRH boast of swing bowlers, they are lacking on the hit-the-deck fast bowler front to touble the batsmen, which isn't easy spot of fill.

SRH fielded pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Thangarasu Natarajan, who mostly bowl in 130s speed range while Vijay Shankar is also known for delivering seam-ups in their opening game and looked light, lacking variety in their pace attack in the first game against RCB.

"I think Sunrisers Hyderbad's bowling attack is not suited to UAE conditions. Yes they do get swing, but they do not have that out and out pace bowler who can hit the deck and push the batsman back off a good length. So that is a big hole that they have to fill," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel, reported Sportskeeda.

Andre Russell, who had taken the 2019 IPL by storm with his hot-six-hitting spree, will make one of the fastest fifties, predicted the veteran Aussie player besides stating that KKR will win the game easily.

"I think KKR will win it quite comfortably tonight. I think Andre Russell is going to have another good night and we are going to see one of the quickest fifties off his bat as well," Brad Hogg said.

Hyderabad and Kolkata, both the teams, which started their campaigns with defeats, will look to get on the IPL points table and gain momentum with a win in tonight's clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.