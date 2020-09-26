IPL 2020 | It is my duty to see my team through, asserts Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has asserted that he was trying to stay ahead of bowlers to fulfill his responsibility to take KKR over the line. Gill added that the wicket was not turning much so it was easy to hit the ball down the ground and revealed that he has practiced lots of power hitting in the recent past.

Aided by the services of Pat Cummins, who proved his worth by taking out the in-form Jonny Bairstow cheaply in the powerplay after a poor outing in the opening match against MI, KKR were able to restrict SRH to a total of 142 for 4. David Warner and Manish Pandey, then, steadied the innings with sensible cricket, but, Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Warner in the tenth over to claim his maiden IPL wicket. After the fall of Warner’s wicket, Pandey and Saha made a 50-run stand but were never allowed to accelerate by Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi, who kept SRH's total under 150.

In reply to SRH’s below-par score of 142 for 4, riding on Shubman Gill’s clinical fifty, KKR chased the target with 2 overs to go. Along with Gill’s brilliant 70 off 62 balls, Nitish Rana contributed with 26 off 13 balls and Eoin Morgan stayed not out with 42 off 29 balls. KKR dominated the whole run chase with as SRH could not pick up wickets at regular intervals to stop the flow of runs. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, giving away 25 runs for 1 wicket in his quota of 4 overs.

Gill revealed that he was trying to stay one step of the bowlers to take up the responsibility to see his team through. He added that he was able to hit the ball well down the ground as the ball was not turning.

“We bowled really and we had to back it up with a good performance. There weren't any long conversations with Morgan. We were just trying to anticipate what the bowlers can try and do. As an opener it is my duty to see my team through,” Gill said after receiving the Man of the Match award.

“I think the ball wasn't spinning much and was easy to hit down the ground. I have practiced power hitting in the last couple of years. I think it was important for us to win.”

KKR and Gill will now have a three-day break, after which they will head to Dubai to take on Rajasthan Royals in their third game of the season.