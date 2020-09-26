IPL 2020 | I’m carrying nine bats with me this IPL, reveals Rohit Sharma

Today at 2:51 PM
Rohit Sharma has stated that he has been extra cautious about bats and thus has carried nine of them with him due to the uncertainty in couriers. However, the Mumbai Indians skipper has also added that he uses a bat for a month or two during T20s and for four to five months in a normal season.
Over the years, many cricketers and cricket fans have unanimously agreed that watching Rohit Sharma in full flow is like being in the zone and seeing a master in action. The sound that his shots make give a distinctive edge to the way Rohit plays his cricket and his bat has thus become a prized possession he never lets go of. As the IPL caravan got underway in UAE, Rohit has revealed that he is carrying nine bats with him to this IPL due to the uncertainty in couriers.
"My bat usually lasts long, pretty long. I would say about four to five months. But in the end, everything depends on the format I am playing. When you are playing the T20 format, you need to do a lot of hitting, a lot of innovative shots you need to practice, so there are chances that your bat might break," Rohit said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.
"During the IPL and T20 format, my bat usually lasts for a month or two. Especially now that we know that the times are tough, we do not know if the courier will reach on time (or not), so I have taken (brought) around nine bats with me," he added.
Rohit has already taken the team to a flyer once - against Kolkata Knight Riders, his 80 was the major differentiator as the Dinesh Karthik-led side lost to Mumbai quite comprehensively.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.