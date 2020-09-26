IPL 2020 | I’m carrying nine bats with me this IPL, reveals Rohit Sharma

Over the years, many cricketers and cricket fans have unanimously agreed that watching Rohit Sharma in full flow is like being in the zone and seeing a master in action. The sound that his shots make give a distinctive edge to the way Rohit plays his cricket and his bat has thus become a prized possession he never lets go of. As the IPL caravan got underway in UAE, Rohit has revealed that he is carrying nine bats with him to this IPL due to the uncertainty in couriers.