IPL 2020 | Feels good to be a part of the leadership group, states Shubman Gill

After Brendon McCullum revealed that Shubman Gill will be part of the leadership group this season, Gill has stated that he feels good to be part of the core members of the team. He added that he will try to become the voice of all the juniors and help them perform to the best of their abilities.

Shubman Gill made his name as a No. 3 at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, where he was Player of the Tournament, and batted at the same position for Punjab, but he was unsuccessfully fulfilling the role of a finisher in KKR. However, after being promoted from a finisher to opener midway through the 2019 season, Gill cemented himself in the KKR setup by scoring three fifties in six innings at an average of 47.20. Having given wonderful performances at the opening slot and with Chris Lynn moving to Mumbai, Gill has the opportunity this year to play all the matches for KKR at the opening position, without worrying about being dropped.

Last month, head coach Brendon McCullum even revealed that Shubman Gill, who is the squad's second-youngest player, will be part of the team's leadership group for IPL 2020. On being asked about the same, Gill stated that he feels good to be part of the leadership group and wants to lead the youngsters from the front.

"It feels good to be a part of the leadership group. Having said that, I think my responsibility would be to the voice of the people who have just come in," Gill told ESPNcricinfo.

"The youngsters who have just come in will be feeling shy and conservative. My responsibility would be to be their voice and to help them go about their things."

Gill pointed out that calmness is one of the most important traits of a leader and added out that Eoin Morgan and McCullum are the perfect embodiment of the same.

"Calmness [is an important leadership trait] and to be able to see the match from different angles [is another]. Just not from a single point of view, but to see how the opposite team is viewing the match is also one of the key traits," Gill said.

"The mindset that Eoin Morgan and McCullum possess is something that's really unique. If you look at Brendon, the way he captained New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup was really fantastic to see. And how he goes about planning things is what I want to pick up."