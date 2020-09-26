IPL 2020 | CSK not thinking about Suresh Raina’s comeback, reveals Kasi Viswanathan

After a rather bad start to IPL 2020 leading to fans calling for Suresh Raina’s comeback, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed that Raina is not in their scheme of things and the franchise respects his decision. He insisted that the fans need not worry as CSK will bounce back strongly.

In the match against Delhi Capitals, CSK suffered their second defeat on the trot, with their only win coming in the first game against Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of IPL 2020. Things have not gone according to the plan for the Chennai based franchise as they don’t seem to have the spark needed to win games. Given their disastrous start to the IPL, fans have been demanding the return of Suresh Raina, who decided to opt-out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

Franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan, however, has ruled out the return of Raina despite the troubles that the team has had this term. Viswanathan clarified that the team respects Raina's decision and added that the southpaw is not in the scheme of things for them.

"See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it," Viswanathan said as quoted by Times Now.

Having already lost Raina, CSK was in complete shambles as Ambati Rayudu had suffered an injury, but he is expected to make his return to the team in the next match, which will be played after a 7-day break. Giving an update on the fitness of Rayudu, the CSK boss confirmed that the right-hander is fit and available for the next game. He further assured the fans that the franchise will bounce back strongly.

"We have been blessed with some of the best fans in the cricketing world and I can assure them that we will bounce back strongly. It is a game and you have your good days and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back," he asserted.

"Like I told you last day (before the Delhi Capitals game), he would miss one game at worst. He is fit and ready for the next game," he added.