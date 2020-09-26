IPL 2020 | Axar Patel is a consistent perfomer, an awesome player with clear plans, opines Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje has heaped high praise on all-rounder Axar Patel and termed him an awesome bowler, who has clear plans in his head. In yesterday's game against CSK, the left-armer was a revelation as he finished with the most miserly economy in the game and ended with 1/18.

After Delhi Capitals made 175 runs, there was this general perception that they fell short by 15-20 runs as they were on course for a big score after Shaw and Dhawan added 94 runs for the first wicket. But the score proved too much for the MS Dhoni-led CSK as they lost the game by a big margin of 44 runs to hand over the Delhi-based franchise their second win of the tournament.

Axar Patel was the most economical bowler in the game and finished with figures of 1/18 in his four overs sending back Shane Watson. It was the sixth time in the IPL that the left-arm orthodox saw the back of the former Australia all-rounder. Nortje, who himself performed brilliantly and took two wickets giving away just 21 runs in four overs, hailed Axar Patel and termed him an 'awesome' bowler with clear plans.

"I just think Axar is pretty consistent. He is an awesome bowler and especially it's nice to be able to use him in the powerplay. He is very clear in his plans and maybe that's what makes Watson struggle against him.

"After the match against Kings XI Punjab, we just said to each other that we need to assess things a little better and the boys clearly showed that in the match against Chennai. They played really well at the front and we were able to build partnerships. The boys assessed the conditions very well. Once they started to get the feel of it, they were able to accelerate," said Nortje during the post-match press conference, reported TOI.

The quick Proteas skipper, who used short deliveries to great effect also talked about how dew made the ball skid when Delhi were bowling.

"It was skidding a bit later on. I wouldn't say it slowed down...It was a little stickier at the start. When we were bowling, there was a little dew, so that made the ball skid on; it might have quickened up."

Rabada starred for DC as he picked up three wickets for 26 runs. It was a complete bowling performance from the Iyer's men, way too good for an ageing CSK side.