BCCI appoints Neetu David as Chairman of five-member Women’s selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Saturday, appointed a five-member selection panel for the Indian Women’s cricket team, with Neetu David as the chairman. The board had invited applications for the respective positions earlier this year via a press release on its official website.
After much contention and deliberation, which reached the point of controversy, the BCCI has finally released the names of its five-member All-India Women's Selection Committee on Saturday. The position has remained vacant ever since India A series in Patna with the side going to the Women’s T20 World Cup without a selection committee in place.
While Neetu David, who has played 10 Tests and 97 WODIs for India, will head the committee, Arati Vaidya, Renu Margrate, Venkatacher Kalpana, and Mithu Mukherjee will be the other four members in the committee .
As a matter of fact, David, the former left-arm spinner, holds the world record for best bowling figures in an innings of a Test for her 8/53 against England in the Jamshedpur Test held in 1995. Her exploits in the limited-overs cricket are top-notch as well as she has the distinction of being the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Women ODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first from India to take 100 WODI wickets.
