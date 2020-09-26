BCCI appoints Neetu David as Chairman of five-member Women’s selection committee

As a matter of fact, David, the former left-arm spinner, holds the world record for best bowling figures in an innings of a Test for her 8/53 against England in the Jamshedpur Test held in 1995. Her exploits in the limited-overs cricket are top-notch as well as she has the distinction of being the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Women ODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first from India to take 100 WODI wickets.