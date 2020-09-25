Where am I blaming Anushka and being sexist, asks Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has replied to Anushka Sharma by asking where he was being sexist in his comments and his statement was just an indication of the viral video he saw on social media. He has stressed that comment multiple times after Anushka criticised him for blaming her for Kohli’s failure.

Virat Kohli failed to have any sort of impact against Kings XI Punjab despite the side being heavily dependent on him to make amends after the loss of first two wickets. The subsequent batting failure of the side resulted in RCB losing the game by a colossal margin of 97 runs but the controversy aroused from the fact that Gavaskar made a statement regarding Anushka Sharma on air - which seemed harmless - but the social media didn’t take it kindly to him.

Anushka further posted on her Instagram story that she was unfairly brought into Kohli discussion every time and further asked Gavaskar for a clarification on his statement. The little master ultimately provided one to the public, asking where he was being sexist in his comments.

“As you hear from the commentary, Aakash and I were doing commentary for the Hindi channel. And Aakash was talking about the fact that there has been very little chance for proper practice for everybody. That has actually shown in the rustiness of some of the players in their first matches. Rohit didn’t strike the ball well in his first match, MSD didn’t strike the ball well, and Virat also didn’t strike the ball. Most of the batsmen have because of the lack of practice,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“That was the point that was being made. Virat also had no practice and the only practice that they had was when they were seen playing in their building compound and Anushka was bowling to him. That’s what I said. That’s the only bowling, I have not used any other word. She was bowling to him, that’s all. Where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this? I am just stating what was seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and then put up. That’s the only thing I am doing.”

In the past after India’s World Cup semi-final exit in 2015, Anushka was blamed for Kohli’s failure to which the then Indian vice-captain replied on social media. In another issue last year, during a World Cup match, Anushka fired back at Farookh Engineer claiming that “One of the selectors was serving tea to Anushka Sharma during the 2019 World Cup”. But Gavaskar stated that he wasn’t blaming the actor.

“The point I am trying to make is that there was no practice for anybody, including Virat in the lockdown. I am not being sexist. If somebody has interpreted it, what can I do?” he said.

“I would like to say it again. Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat. Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It’s a tennis ball, a fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown. That’s all. Where am I blaming her for Virat’s failures?”