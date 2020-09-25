VIDEO | 'Ice cool' MS Dhoni's casual flick sends half-miled Prithvi Shaw back home

Today at 8:46 PM
At 94/0, Delhi Capitals found themselves in a royal position against the Chennai Super Kings before Prithvi Shaw decided to spice up things. In an attempt to send Piyush Chawla a few rows back, the right-hander wandered down the crease only for MS Dhoni to catch him miserably short of his crease.
After being put to bat first, Delhi Capitals were initially threatened by the newly shaped Chennai Super Kings pace attack, consisting of Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran. While they were struggling to counter the movement, the Delhi openers were right on mark immediately in the aftermath when the ball stopped swinging. Key to their aggression was the right-hander Prithvi Shaw, who took the new-ball bowlers by their horn, scoring some breathtaking shots in the powerplay.
As soon as the powerplay was done and dusted, his focus immediately shifted to the spinners, just like MS Dhoni’s. The difference, however, was that Shaw wanted to send the spinners back to Dubai while Dhoni wanted them to get the men in Yellow back in the encounter. The right-hander in equal measures took the mickey out of the spinners, scoring 13 off the very first over. In his second attempt, he scored another two boundaries to infuriate the CSK skipper.
However, Dhoni had the last laugh, with his decision to persist with the new-boy Chawla, who immediately struck in his third attempt to send the right-hander packing. It wasn’t a solo effort though, needing quick feet from MS Dhoni to dismiss Shaw, who was already on his way back to the dressing room, taking the big steps making it easy for the former Indian skipper.
