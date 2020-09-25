VIDEO | 'Ice cool' MS Dhoni's casual flick sends half-miled Prithvi Shaw back home

As soon as the powerplay was done and dusted, his focus immediately shifted to the spinners, just like MS Dhoni’s. The difference, however, was that Shaw wanted to send the spinners back to Dubai while Dhoni wanted them to get the men in Yellow back in the encounter. The right-hander in equal measures took the mickey out of the spinners, scoring 13 off the very first over. In his second attempt, he scored another two boundaries to infuriate the CSK skipper.