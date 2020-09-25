 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Sam Curran's 'uncalled-for' throw leaving MS Dhoni smirking in frustration

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:28 PM

    MS Dhoni is one of the calmest and composed skippers in the world of cricket but he too doesn’t hide his disappointment at times, bringing out that deadly smirk. Against Delhi, he brought back that deadly smirk after Sam Curran’s unnecessary throw gave away four extra runs beating Dhoni.

    At 124/2, the game was evenly poised as both sides could make the game theirs in a see-saw position. Piyush Chawla, who was thrown out of the stadium with the early assault from the Delhi openers, came back sharply in the contest with two wickets in two overs to throw the game wide open. In the over preceding Sam Curran’s recall over, Deepak Chahar gave away 11 runs putting the pressure on the left-handed English all-rounder to come up good. 

    However, what succeeded in the series of events left the spectators in amaze and CSK skipper MS Dhoni in pure disappointment. In just his first ball, the left-hander bowled a rock-solid delivery which Pant could not connect well. Pant looked to up the ante for Delhi Capitals but ended up in stroking the ball straight to the English bowler. 

    Curran, on the other hand, did not pay any heed to the caution and threw absolute garbage of a throw back at the left-hander. Neither Pant nor MS Dhoni was ready for it, as the ball was miserably wide of the CSK skipper’s reach, racing away to the boundary. Ultimately following this moment in the game, the 39-year-old Dhoni was seen smirking in frustration as four needless runs were given away by the all-rounder.

