Twitter reacts to Sam Curran's 'uncalled-for' throw leaving MS Dhoni smirking in frustration

Curran, on the other hand, did not pay any heed to the caution and threw absolute garbage of a throw back at the left-hander. Neither Pant nor MS Dhoni was ready for it, as the ball was miserably wide of the CSK skipper’s reach, racing away to the boundary. Ultimately following this moment in the game, the 39-year-old Dhoni was seen smirking in frustration as four needless runs were given away by the all-rounder.