Twitter reacts to Kumble taking revenge on Kohli as Rahul ton helps KXIP slaughter RCB

Today at 12:01 AM
It took Anil Kumble three years, but the legendary leggie finally took the perfect revenge on the man who ‘allegedly’ got him sacked as India coach. Thanks to a mauling KL Rahul ton, Kumble’s side, KXIP, slaughtered Virat Kohli & Co. as RCB slumped to an embarrassing 97-run defeat.
REVENGE TIME??
September 24, 2020
Hahaha! Never mess with this guy..
Anil Kumble's revenge!#IPL2020#rcbvskxip#PlayBold?? Lol.— Sir AlbusDumbletroll 🔄 (@AlbusDumbletro1) September 24, 2020
Such a great talent!
Love to watch the young gun showing his talent at big stage with anil kumble as his mentor just brilliant.— Raúl (@Rahul67137552) September 24, 2020
With Anil Kumble as @lionsdenkxip bowling coach, two young Indian leg spinners from the side take six wickets in today's clash. The legend is curating young talents in India and how!— Aditya Tiwari (@tiwariaditya96) September 24, 2020
Hahaha it's almost a 'KA'
Don't be panic daa..... Even punjab team has 4 players from Karnataka and head coach Anil kumble is also from KA ...... It's like RCB lite....— Unpaired_electron____* (@RockAlways_777) September 24, 2020
And now ur thika is blast 🤣🤣
LOL!!!🤣🤣
Real Bangaloreans beat reel Bangalorean tonight. #IPL2020 #RCBvKXIP #KXIPvsRCB #AnilKumble #KLRahul— Ethan (@kashurkot_) September 24, 2020
Rcb cap mida inka Kasi 😹😭— Lazy Elegance (@imcharanRo45) September 24, 2020
First game is Anil Kumble's 5/5 ?— The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) September 24, 2020
Hilarious! 🤣🤣
Anil kumble to virat kohli:#rcbvskxip pic.twitter.com/NpvwfdI6GN— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 24, 2020
