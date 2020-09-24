 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Kumble taking revenge on Kohli as Rahul ton helps KXIP slaughter RCB

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    KL Rahul destructive ton helps Punjab steal a victory

    @ IPL T20

    Twitter reacts to Kumble taking revenge on Kohli as Rahul ton helps KXIP slaughter RCB

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:01 AM

    It took Anil Kumble three years, but the legendary leggie finally took the perfect revenge on the man who ‘allegedly’ got him sacked as India coach. Thanks to a mauling KL Rahul ton, Kumble’s side, KXIP, slaughtered Virat Kohli & Co. as RCB slumped to an embarrassing 97-run defeat.

    REVENGE TIME??

    Hahaha! Never mess with this guy..

    Such a great talent!

    Hahaha it's almost a 'KA'

    LOL!!!🤣🤣

    Hilarious!  🤣🤣

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down