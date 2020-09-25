 user tracker image
    Sunil Gavaskar's controversial comments cause outrage; Twitter lashes out at commentator

    Sunil Gavaskar comments about Virat Kohli's actor wife Anushka Sharma

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:04 PM

    Sunil Gavaskar courted controversy in yesterday's game after he attributed Virat Kohli's poor display to having trained only against his wife Anushka Sharma's bowling during lockdown. In what is seen as a comment in poor taste, Gavaskar has been facing lot of backlash ever since.

