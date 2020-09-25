Sunil Gavaskar's controversial comments cause outrage; Twitter lashes out at commentator

Today at 2:04 PM
Sunil Gavaskar courted controversy in yesterday's game after he attributed Virat Kohli's poor display to having trained only against his wife Anushka Sharma's bowling during lockdown. In what is seen as a comment in poor taste, Gavaskar has been facing lot of backlash ever since.
Anushka Sharma replies to Sunil Gavaskar's comment
#AnushkaSharma sends out a message to veteran cricketer #SunilGavaskar after his remark on #ViratKohli’s performance during the #IPL game last night. pic.twitter.com/NityLDuNRl— Filmfare (@filmfare) September 25, 2020
Here's exactly what Gavaskar said
Sunil Gavaskar said Anushka ki bowling pe practice ki hai. I think he is talking about some video. But as usual Anushka Sharma already acting like a victim for no reason. pic.twitter.com/MGQCt07JAG— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) September 25, 2020
#AnushkaSharma to #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/0pyz3WR9Hp— Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) September 25, 2020
Fans want Gavaskar to apologise
Some can be ignored but how #SunilGavaskar commented on Virat's performance is more than worst. You should apologise no matter how much you achieved or your age is.— Jay Gohil (@Jayygohil) September 25, 2020
I'm supporting you @AnushkaSharma. #Shame #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli
If we win, it's because of team and if we lose it's Anushka's faults!— 🎀PAYOLI🎀पायोली सिन्हा🎀 (@RUHI__SINHA) September 25, 2020
What's that mentality ?🙏#Shame
Anushka Sharma responds to #SunilGavaskar 's controversial comment. 🙏#AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli ✨ pic.twitter.com/g7abkLLIHN
That sounds inappropriate
Sunil Gavaskar took retirement in 1987, that means he must have been practicing with his wife marshneil's Balls for 33 years.#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/WhsNhE3TVi— Kaamini Gupta 🇮🇳 🧧𝕽𝕮𝖁 (@kaamna_) September 25, 2020
Virat Kohli Didn't score run yesterday— Kushagra Pandey (@Kushagra1503) September 25, 2020
He didn't take catch either
His team lost
How the hell you can take name of her wife
Foolish
If you don't embrace atleast don't disgrace#SunilGavaskar
Blame Virat, not his family
All those defending the first match fixer of cricket world #SunilGavaskar - why bring Anushka in the first place.— Ravi Mehta (@Indiafirstt) September 25, 2020
You are hired for cricketing commentary and do your job and get out.
I'm shocked to here what #SunilGavaskar saif about #AnushkaSharma & #ViratKohli !!— Gaurav Sharda (@gauravsharda6) September 25, 2020
Never knew such remarks can come up from a legend like Gavaskar sir. He must apologize what he said about Anushka...#IPL2020
Gavaskar facing more heat!
#AnushkaSharma is right, it is 2020 and these sick comments are still coming in. Shame on @Sunil_Gavaskar #SunilGavaskar. #AnushkaSharma latest story on @instagram #istandwithanushka #BharatBand #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/KyTXgVZ1Rk— Aman siddiqi (@amansid28) September 25, 2020
Why not hate Virat for all the flops of Anushka Sharma?? It is very sad to see her facing the wrath everytime. To troll her is disgusting. Remove #SunilGavaskar from commentary.— Farah (@farhanaahm) September 25, 2020
