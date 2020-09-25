IPL 2020 | Will go back and see the highlights of my knock, says Prithvi Shaw

After a cautious powerplay, in which Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw scored only 36 runs, but once the spinners came in, Shaw accelerated to give the side a good score. Their 94-run opening stand in just 10.4 overs allowed the team to not hit out in the middle overs, yet they still reached a total of 175 which proved enough on a slow surface, not impacted by spin as such. Speaking about his innings, Shaw stated that it was a good wicket to bat on and he would go back to watch the highlights of his innings.