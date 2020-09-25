IPL 2020 | Will go back and see the highlights of my knock, says Prithvi Shaw

Yesterday at 11:55 PM
Prithvi Shaw is not going to sleep early tonight with the contentment of his knock would now revel in the understanding of the nitty-gritties of the way he played today with the help of the highlight package. Shaw played a fantastic 43-ball 64 that gave Delhi Capitals a solid top-order impetus.
After a cautious powerplay, in which Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw scored only 36 runs, but once the spinners came in, Shaw accelerated to give the side a good score. Their 94-run opening stand in just 10.4 overs allowed the team to not hit out in the middle overs, yet they still reached a total of 175 which proved enough on a slow surface, not impacted by spin as such. Speaking about his innings, Shaw stated that it was a good wicket to bat on and he would go back to watch the highlights of his innings.
“In the start you have to see how the wicket is, playing along the ground is more important. I was striking the ball well last year as well, but I was making silly mistakes. This time I decided to play more ground shots. I would like to see the highlights of my knock and understand how it went and what I could do. The wicket was nice to bat on,” Shaw said in the post-match presentation.
Delhi Capitals will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with Chennai Super Kings now having a break for a week when they will play SRH in their fourth encounter of the season.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.