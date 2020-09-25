IPL 2020 | To expect MS Dhoni to make a 30-ball 70 would be a tough ask, opines Stephen Fleming

MS Dhoni faced a lot of criticism for his lack of intent in the partnership with Faf du Plessis when CSK were chasing a humongous total of 217 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni did end up with 27* off 19 as he hit three back-to-back sixes in the final over of the innings. With the Men in Yellow needing 103 off 38 balls, Dhoni arrived at crease rather late at no.7 position. In the partnership of 65 runs off 31 balls between MS and Faf, the latter contributed 55 off 19 while Dhoni made merely 9 off 12.