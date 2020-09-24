IPL 2020 | RCB skipper Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Today at 2:34 AM
The BCCI, in a media release, have confirmed that Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in his side's clash versus Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. Thursday was a bad day at the office for Kohli's RCB, who slumped to a 97-run defeat.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's night has gone from bad to worse as the BCCI have confirmed that the 31-year-old has been penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate in his side's clash versus Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday. The news has added injury to Kohli's wounds, as in the game, the RCB skipper dropped KXIP skipper and Man of the Match KL Rahul, who scored a match-winning, unbeaten 132, not once but twice.
"Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on 24 September 2020. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official press release.
Having beaten the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the season, Kohli's RCB slumped to an embarrassing 97-run defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. A KL Rahul ton took the Kings to a mammoth score of 206, but, in response, Kohli's RCB were bowled out for a paltry 109. Aside from slipping up in the field, Kohli also failed to impress with the bat, perishing for just one run after a failed pull-shot found the hands of Ravi Bishnoi at mid-on. The next challenge for Kohli & Co. will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, September 28.
