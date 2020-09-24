IPL 2020 | RCB skipper Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Having beaten the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the season, Kohli's RCB slumped to an embarrassing 97-run defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. A KL Rahul ton took the Kings to a mammoth score of 206, but, in response, Kohli's RCB were bowled out for a paltry 109. Aside from slipping up in the field, Kohli also failed to impress with the bat, perishing for just one run after a failed pull-shot found the hands of Ravi Bishnoi at mid-on. The next challenge for Kohli & Co. will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, September 28.