IPL 2020 | Need to figure out the lack of steam in batting department, asserts MS Dhoni

It was one of the most bizarre run-chases from Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals, in which the former fell flat with their defensive approach right from the outset. With no batsman looking to hit out with the asking rate mounting, rightfully, the side ended up with 131 runs, losing the match by 44 runs. Dhoni admitted that CSK need to do better in the batting department but he hopes the balance will get better after Rayudu comes back to the squad.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination. Maybe, the team balance will get better once Rayudu comes back in the next game,” Dhoni told Star Sports after the game.

CSK went with five bowlers, despite playing their first game in Dubai this season, and that came back to bite them in the powerplay when Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played two fine innings to give the side a great start. It was the case for the entire innings as such and with CSK dropping far too many catches, it didn’t help the cause at all. Dhoni said that they will have a discussion regarding dropped catches but felt that the trajectory of the light might have had a role to play in it.

“There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up. We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries a bit too often. I'll ask the players as there have been quite a few dropped catches. The players are not used to playing under such lights, maybe the trajectory comes in the way. Now that you have said it, this can be an excuse for those dropped catches,” Dhoni concluded.