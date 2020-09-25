IPL 2020 | If I am leading a team, I will fear KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma not Kohli-ABDv, opines Gambhir 

"KL Rahul is one those very few batsmen, who can hit the ball on both sides of the wicket. Rohit Sharma is one and KL Rahul is another. Nothing to take away from Virat Kohli, but he is a leg-side dominant batsman.KL Rahul is very difficult to bowl when he is in that kind of mood as you can't the pitch the ball, can't give him width, can't bowl in the stumps as he has a wide range like Rohit Sharma. When he is in good mood, he is impossible to stop.