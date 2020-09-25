IPL 2020 | If I am leading a team, I will fear KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma not Kohli-ABDv, opines Gambhir 

Today at 10:31 AM
Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir has stated that for a leader it's fearful to come up against players like KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as opposed to batters Kohli and ABD. He added that as both Rahul and Rohit are good on both the sides of the wicket, you need to have four-five plans against them.
Gautam Gambhir is one of the few former Indian cricketers, who gives no-holds-barred opinions and wears his heart on his sleeves as an analyst like he did as a cricketer, no matter how controversial his take on any given thing might be. Now, the World Cup-winner Gambhir has asserted that it's a nightmare to bowl to someone like KL Rahul, who's great on both sides of the wicket, very much like Rohit Sharma and it's comparatively easier to chalk plans against batsmen like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
The former KKR skipper reckons Virat and De Villiers can be dealt with two plans at most, but for players like Rohit and KL, it's a fearful prospect to lead against such players as you ought to have four-five plans against them. Rahul had smashed a 69-ball-132* against RCB yesterday in Dubai to help KXIP win their first game of the season by 97 runs.
"KL Rahul is one those very few batsmen, who can hit the ball on both sides of the wicket. Rohit Sharma is one and KL Rahul is another. Nothing to take away from Virat Kohli, but he is a leg-side dominant batsman.KL Rahul is very difficult to bowl when he is in that kind of mood as you can't the pitch the ball, can't give him width, can't bowl in the stumps as he has a wide range like Rohit Sharma. When he is in good mood, he is impossible to stop.
"When I was captain, I feared Rohit Sharma more than anyone else as you got to have four-five plans against him and that wasn't the case against Virat or eve an AB de Villiers. Against Virat and ABDv, you can just have two plans and AB might be Mr. 360 but you can bowl short balls against him and he has struggled against it, so it's a nightmare to bowl against KL Rahul," Gambhir said in a video interview with Espn Cricinfo.
RCB's poor bowling was on display yesterday as they conceded 80 runs in the last five overs as Rahul led KXIP to what is the highest total of the season thus far - 206 runs. The Reds' star-studded batting line-up failed miserably as Sundar top scored for them with 30 runs with a no-show from Finch, Kohli and AB.
