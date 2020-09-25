IPL 2020 | I am learning to bowl flipper from Anil Kumble, reveals Ravi Bishnoi

Today at 10:11 AM
KXIP leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has revealed that he has been learning bowling the flipper from Anil Kumble. Bishnoi also talked about his wish to get the prized scalp of Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith as he is a terrific player of spin and a top batsman in Test cricket.
After being taken to the cleaners in his first over where he conceded 15 runs with AB de Villiers collecting two boundaries and Aaron Finch hitting a four, U-19 fame Ravi Bishnoi was enroute to fail in what was considered his litmust test against a dangerous RCB batting line-up. But he replicated the fight that he had shown in the U-19 World Cup final and sent back the dangerous looking Aaron Finch with a flattish leggie and also bamboozled RCB's top-scorer Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav to finish with figures of 3/32 helping his side embarrass the Virat Kohli's men.
Bishnoi had shown no nerves whatsoever in his debut IPL game against Delhi Capitals as well where he had taken out Rishabh Pant, who's touted as a good hitter of spinners to end with 1/22 in his four overs. Speaking to Mayank Agarwal after the game, Bishnoi stated that's it's a dream come true for him to feature in the IPL and also talked how he is picking up new things from the master leg-spinner himself, Anil Kumble.
"I am feeling really good, it's a big thing for a youngster like me to play IPL. From a long time, I have seen many players play IPL, so its's dream come true for me as well. Anil sir has been telling to back my strengths, don't try or think anything extra, I am also learning to bowl flipper from him. It felt great great after taking Finch's wicket as it was a good comeback after I had given away runs in my first over. Rahul bhaiya was me telling not to think much about the aura of Finch and just bowl to him like a normal batsman," Bishnoi told Agarwal on IPLT20.com.
The young leg-spinner also disclosed how it is like bowling to KL Rahul in the nets and why he wants to take Steve Smith's wicket in IPL.
"I want to pick Steven Smith's wicket. He is the Test no.1 batsman and also a fine player against spinners. Rahul is also great player of spin, I try to tie him up and bowl tight line and lengths in the nets. I really enjoy bowling to him and also you," added the leggie.
