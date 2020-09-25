IPL 2020 | I am learning to bowl flipper from Anil Kumble, reveals Ravi Bishnoi

"I am feeling really good, it's a big thing for a youngster like me to play IPL. From a long time, I have seen many players play IPL, so its's dream come true for me as well. Anil sir has been telling to back my strengths, don't try or think anything extra, I am also learning to bowl flipper from him. It felt great great after taking Finch's wicket as it was a good comeback after I had given away runs in my first over. Rahul bhaiya was me telling not to think much about the aura of Finch and just bowl to him like a normal batsman," Bishnoi told Agarwal on IPLT20.com.