IPL 2020 | Happy that we won comprehensively against CSK, admits Shreyas Iyer

Yesterday at 11:34 PM
Following their mighty 44-run victory, Shreyas Iyer has admitted that he is very happy that the team won comprehensively against the mighty Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, he credited the bowlers, especially his pace attack for putting on a masterclass while also addressing missed catches.
After losing the toss, Delhi Capitals were sent in to bat, in conditions where it was a perfect surrounding for the batsman to pull the trigger. Starting from the opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, the Shreyas Iyer-led side were in a dominant position, eventually ending up scoring 175 for the loss of three wickets. For Chennai Super Kings, it was a hopeful performance from their leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who picked up two wickets.
Following the encounter, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that he was very happy with the all-round display from the team. He also pointed out that the team wanted to win 'comprehensively' before the contest and was rightly excited by the result, which took them to the top of the table, following just two games.
“We decided we need to win comprehensively, we are happy we did that. We decided we need to assess the conditions well. The wicket was playing slow and two-paced, so we our finish was actually over-par on this surface. I am really lucky to have two power-house fast bowlers. You don't have to tell them what to do," Iyer told Star Sports in the post-match presentation.
However, at the other end, CSK were on the back foot from the very first delivery chasing a mammoth total of 176. Both Murali Vijay and Shane Watson were sent back early to the hut before a scintillating bowling display from Delhi ensured that they wrapped up the Men in Yellow’s chase, handing them a 44-run defeat. Iyer, in particular, pointed out how tough it was as a fielder to catch under such lighting.
"I am really happy with the performance. I will give the fielders a benefit of doubt because these are not good conditions for catching. Because of the lighting. You sometimes misjudge the ball. You go hard, and it does come really fast. You are not sure where to position yourself.”
