IPL 2020 | Doubt Ben Stokes will be able to play this edition of the IPL, says Monty Panesar

After playing the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester from August 5-9, Ben Stokes left the England bubble to travel New Zealand to attend his ailing father who was undergoing treatment for cancer. It came as a huge blow for the English side but they were extremely supportive of the all-rounder who didn’t partake in the subsequent Test series, T20Is against Pakistan as well as a three-match ODI and T20I series against Australia henceforth.