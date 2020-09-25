IPL 2020 | CSK vs DC: Today I Learnt - CSK pacers > spinners, Prithvi-shattering innings and old-school CSK openers

This is a question that would be on the minds of all Chennai Super Kings fans and for the right reason too. Clearly, the openers, consisting of Murali Vijay and Shane Watson. Later at No.3, they have Faf du Plessis, who is in between being an opener and playing the role of a finisher, surely he can’t be juggling between both the extremes. They have a talented Ruturaj Gaikwad, who finds himself in the wrong position every time following the openers’ terrible start. But the real mess is down in the middle order, where they have a plethora of batsmen - Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja but who bats where? Well, it’s a question even the CSK skipper hasn’t been able to answer. Jadhav is batting ahead of Dhoni and Jadeja is nowhere to be seen. While Curran is seen once as a pinch-hitter, he’s seen as a bowling all-rounder the other day, sorry MS, get your priorities and batting order right otherwise your ‘Midas’ touch is done and dusted!