India only tourist in Aussie summer as CA postpone Afghanistan Test and NZ ODIs

Cricket Australia have announced the postponement of the Test match against Afghanistan and the three-match ODI series against New Zealand until the 2021-22 season. That meant India are the only country to travel Australia during their summer, with the itinerary yet to be released by the host board.
Cricket Australia were supposed to host Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Perth ahead of their blockbuster series against India in December, which is being branded the only saving grace for their Channel 7 deal. However, now that has been put to rest as Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO, revealed that the Afghanistan and New Zealand series are now postponed.
"Cricket Australia looks forward to working with our good friends at the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket to deliver the matches at a time when, hopefully, the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have eased," Hockley said in a statement, reported Cricket.com.au.
"We all worked incredibly hard to make the series happen this summer, but the challenges around international travel and quarantine restrictions ultimately convinced all parties that the series would need to be played at a later date."
Hockley confirmed that all processes are put in place to host India for four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is but the schedule has not been announced yet. Once the Big Bash League comes to an end, Australia will host the Sheffield Shield Tournament with the bio-bubble in place.
"CA looks forward to welcoming the Indian men's team for a full schedule of matches this summer in what promises to be an incredible contest across all three formats. CA would also like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful partners for their understanding and support as we have navigated the complexities of hosting international sport during a pandemic to deliver a thrilling summer across men's and women's cricket at the international and domestic level," added Hockley.
