 Fun to remember how Dean Jones and I riled up Sidhu, recalls Sanjay Manjrekar

"His mind was always ticking and he loved to think aloud. He also did not take himself too seriously with these observations and ideas of his. We have had some great laughs together. The one I remember best was how we both pre-planned a strategy to rile up Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Pakistan tour. Dean Jones and I launched a two-pronged attack on Sidhu on how Tendulkar was not as great as he thought. In the end, we both burst out laughing when we saw Sidhu turn a deep red colour like his turban defending the undoubted greatness of Tendulkar. Will dearly miss you Deano! RIP," Manjrekar wrote.