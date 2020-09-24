Twitter reacts to Umesh Yadav's buttery hands delivering the worst ball of the decade

Today at 8:45 PM
Umesh Yadav's horror IPL continued as he bowled arguably the worst ball seen in longest period of time with a head-high no-ball as the white cherry slipped out of his hand. There was no respite for him as KXIP skipper KL Rahul smoked him for a six off the free hit after he over pitched the delivery.
'Lord Umesh Yadav strikes the Dubai international stadium.' Well, that was how most people reacted when RCB pacer Umesh Yadav delivered an absolute special, head-high, down the leg-side no-ball that slipped out of his hands; a ball that can possibly stand tall on all the metrics of what constitutes the poorest of poor deliveries on a cricket field.
We have all heard of buttery fingers in the field but Yadav showed that what others can do while fielding he can do right in the middle of his bowling spell. It was the third delivery of the 10th over of his second spell after he gifted 17 runs off his first two overs, bowling some come-hit-me and get-set deliveries early on in the innings to KXIP openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul.
The very next delivery, which was a free hit, was taken full care of by KL Rahul, who smacked Umesh for all money with a six over deep extra cover as the pacer, after trying to directly send the preceding delivery to the wicket-keeper as if some catching drill secretly organized by RCB, overpitched trying to compensate for his horror no-ball.
Hooooo... Bhaiiiiii...
September 24, 2020
Lord Umesh Yadav! :P
Why Umesh Yadav? Why?#RCBvKXIP— DoctorWho (@_D4DEEPJOY) September 24, 2020
He play's against his iwn team!
Is umesh yadav bowling bad or the batsmens are good #starniadugu— Mohan07 (@Mohan0794543758) September 24, 2020
Whatta LEGEND
Umesh Yadav. pic.twitter.com/yIJ32fJx3m— aryan 🥀 (@bl33dwhite) September 24, 2020
Hahaha! He is so good that he never disappoints any batsman.
Agar Umesh Yadav KXIP ke taraf se khele toh— KuldeepRajput (@Memedian_) September 24, 2020
:| :| :|
Me when I see Umesh Yadav bowling— . (@OnlyFrRebelstar) September 24, 2020
pic.twitter.com/WeVVa0mLiG
He can score runs with his bowling too!
Umesh Yadav at it again. One of the most consistent bowlers in this game. Consistently disastrous #IPL2020 #RCBvKXIP— Aditya Jain (@adityajain86) September 24, 2020
HHHH
Umesh yadav bhai konsa maal foonka hai aaj?#rcbvskxip— Rahul (@Smokygrilled) September 24, 2020
