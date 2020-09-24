Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz Khan redeeming himself with crucial ABD catch after comedy of errors

On the first delivery of the ninth over bowled by M Ashwin, AB had spanked the ball past the cover region for a four as Sarfaraz dived in and gave his best to save the boundary. But it turned out to be a comedy of errors as the youngster accidentally pushed the ball further towards the boundary and as he tried to save the boundary again, he failed again, much to his frustration. As a result, Sarfaraz threw his cap in frustration, which delighted the RCB fans.