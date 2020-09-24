Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz Khan redeeming himself with crucial ABD catch after comedy of errors

Yesterday at 11:38 PM
After messing up at the boundary line on the preceding ball of de Villiers' dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan made up for it as he took the crucial catch of ABDv to deliver a body blow to RCB. Earlier, he had made a meal of the first delivery of Ashwin's over, failing to save the boundary after many efforts.
Virat Kohli might have reprieved his former RCB teammate KL Rahul dropping him not once but twice but KXIP batsman Sarfaraz Khan was in no mood to show loyalty to his ex team, RCB, as he took a crucial catch of the the Reds' talisman AB de Villiers, who was looking in great touch and was one of RCB's biggest hopes in the chase of 207 runs.
On the first delivery of the ninth over bowled by M Ashwin, AB had spanked the ball past the cover region for a four as Sarfaraz dived in and gave his best to save the boundary. But it turned out to be a comedy of errors as the youngster accidentally pushed the ball further towards the boundary and as he tried to save the boundary again, he failed again, much to his frustration. As a result, Sarfaraz threw his cap in frustration, which delighted the RCB fans.
But he made up for it on the next delivery as AB again hit the ball towards the deep cover region. This time, Sarfaraz judged the catch to perfection to take the most important grab of the match, sending back the dangerous looking AB de Villiers, who was batting on 28 off just 17, looking in fine form.
Here is how twitter reacted on it:
Sarfaraz ko jisne fielding karna sikhaya usi ka catch pakad lia,— El Camino 🏹 (@Siddiiqui_says) September 24, 2020
vakai me kalyug chal raha hai.. 😭 #RCBvKXIP
Rahul’s Killer innings for a never-before 132 & an uncommon act by Kohli, rattled Royals to go down without a Challenge.— Immanuel Raj Kumar (@Immanuel_99) September 24, 2020
But hey, RCB did win their first😉
Highlights: Sarfaraz tummying one into the ropes & holding another frm ABD as redemption.
KL Rahul 👏#KXIPvsRCB #IPL2020
#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/YD1bUB6RHa— Sarfaraz SrK (@Sarfara15033260) September 24, 2020
Yes.. or RCB doesn't retain a good players.. they let go KL Rahul and retained Sarfaraz Khan before big auction.. they let go Gayle, QDK, Stoinis, Watson and so on...— CS Jigar Shah (@FCSJigarShah) September 24, 2020
Remember the time when @RCBTweets retained Sarfaraz Khan and let KL Rahul go on the auction? 😕😒😣 #IPL2020— Salman (@Sak_LFC) September 24, 2020
