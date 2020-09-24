 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Kohli proving his Bangalore loyalty by helping local lad KL Rahul get to his century

    Virat drops two back-back catches

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:50 PM

    Virat Kohli, touted as one of the best fielders in the world, failed to catch his good friend and former RCB teammate KL Rahul not once but twice in consecutive overs as the latter made a terrific century. The catches were dropped in 17th and 18th over of the inns respectively as Rahul got to 100.

    How can someone like Kohli miss this??

    Oh mannn... What's happening here??

    Here is how twitter trolled Kohli for it:

    Exatcly...

    KL Rahul ka asli hero.

    Absolute bulnder..

