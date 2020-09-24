Twitter reacts to Kohli proving his Bangalore loyalty by helping local lad KL Rahul get to his century

Yesterday at 9:50 PM
Virat Kohli, touted as one of the best fielders in the world, failed to catch his good friend and former RCB teammate KL Rahul not once but twice in consecutive overs as the latter made a terrific century. The catches were dropped in 17th and 18th over of the inns respectively as Rahul got to 100.
How can someone like Kohli miss this??
September 24, 2020
Oh mannn... What's happening here??
Here is how twitter trolled Kohli for it:
#KXIPvRCB— ꜱᴀɢᴀʀ ||राणा||🖤 (@Sarcastic_Sagar) September 24, 2020
Virat Kohli leaving 2 consecutive catches of KL Rahul.
RCB fans pic.twitter.com/PnOH9LdKJf
RCB fielding coach waiting for Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/vOPjfe4viU— Vipul 🇮🇳 (@vipul69696969) September 24, 2020
Virat Kohli & KL Rahul r good friends ❤️— Arjun 🦇 (@WhatsSayArjun) September 24, 2020
- Do do catches miss 🙂 Virat ..... not expecting from you !!
Congrats for century Rahul 🤝
Rahul 🔥🔥#KLRahul to #RCB - pic.twitter.com/EcLvRXxYBK
Virat Kohli's contribution in today's win of RCB. #RCBforever https://t.co/Puou8jDOhz pic.twitter.com/nV8pLsD4Z1— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) September 21, 2020
Exatcly...
@imVkohli and @RCBTweets helped Rahul to score a magnificent century !! RCB rocks 🤣🤣 Best chokers of domestic T20 leagues #rcbvskxip— Thunder (@Thunder_Tweetz) September 24, 2020
KL Rahul ka asli hero.
Cricketer nahi Hero hai ab wo— Dev.D (@ChooozaBooza) September 24, 2020
Namma Kohli ku ennathan aachu 🤔🤔🤣🤣🤣🤣#ipl #ViratKohli #india #rcbvskxip #Dream11 #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/L1df3Ouyrb— karthick (@naan_than_kk) September 24, 2020
Absolute bulnder..
#ViratKohli What have you done ? 🤦 #IPL2020— Nirajan Karki (@niireyy) September 24, 2020
