Three bets that will help you win big in the Delhi vs Chennai encounter

After winning a close game against KXIP, Shreyas Iyer's men will face a litmus test against last year's finalists and IPL powerhouse Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. After losing a high scoring thriller, MS Dhoni's side have been under fire from all quarters and will look to bounce back strongly.

Match Sixes- Over 10.50 @1.87

Last three games

DC: 12, 9, 16

CSK: 33, 9, 15

Head-to-head record - 9, 10, 7

Venue record- 7, 12

The battle between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings is going to be very exciting, especially after how much scrutiny CSK are facing post their defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. In the last three games of both the teams, barring a game each, more than 10 sixes have been hit in their fixtures. In fact, the last game of CSK proved to be a battleground of sixes with as many as 33 sixes being hit, while in Delhi's last encounter against KXIP as well, there were 12 sixes smacked and that too in Dubai. Given the fire power in both the sides, it won't be a surprise if more than 10 sixes are tonked in the clash of titans. DC boasts big hitters like Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis while Shreyas Iyer showcased his power-hitting last game when he smashed three sixes with one going a long way. For CSK, Faf du Plessis was hitting sixes for fun in the last game, and Dhoni, who hit a hat-trick of sixes in the final over, also looked like returning to his best. And mind you, the likes of Shane Watson and Sam Curran also have the ability to clear the fence with ease. Head to SBOTOP to place this extremely safe bet right away.

MS Dhoni runs over 21.50 @1.83

Last three IPL scores- 29*, 0*, 2

Head-to-head- 9, 44*, 32*

MSD vs DC- 572 runs, Avg.-35.75, S/R-138.16

All hell broke loose when MS Dhoni batted slowly in the big chase against Rajasthan Royals but that was obvious given the fact that he was batting in the middle after a long time. Against Mumbai in the first game, he faced just two deliveries, and it was his first competitive game since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. The three sixes he hit in the final over against RR was reminscent of the old times and knowing the kind of player Dhoni is, it won't be a surprise if he comes out and makes a big score when his back is put against the wall. His last three head-to-head scores against DC have been 9, 44* and 32*, while he has an overall tally of 572 runs against them with an average of 35.7 and a strike-rate of 138.16. The former Indian batsman is averaging 31 in his last three games and given his track record against Delhi, this can be an encounter where he redeems himself to shun his critics. Trust MSD? Well, then back your instincts and head to SBOTOP right away to place a bet on this market and make a quick buck.

Rishabh Pant Runs Over 20.50 @1.83

Pant's last three IPL scores- 31, 38, 49

Head-to-head- 38, 5, 25

Venue- 31

Pant vs CSK- 185 runs, Avg.-37.00, S/R- 165.18

Rishabh Pant failed to light up Dubai last time when he batted against Kings XI Punjab, a few days ago, but he did get decent game time in the middle with 31 runs against his name. It's evident that as most of the players are playing high intensity cricket after a long time due to the lockdown that they will be rusty in the first game. But as Rohit Sharma showed in the second game, it doesn't take long time for champion cricketers to get back to their best. And when it comes to the IPL, Pant roars like a lion, tearing apart bowling attacks for fun. From his last three scores in the IPL - 31, 38, 49 - or against CSK - 38, 5, and 25 - it seems likely that the southpaw would cross the 20-run barrier. The explosive batsman really enjoys playing against his Mahi Bhai's side and has an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 165.18. After being treated rather shabbily in the Indian team of late, Pant has a point to prove and he won't find a better opponent than three-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings, whose bowling is already under immense scrutiny. Watching Pant hit sixes is a delight, but you can make it a double delight by making cash out of him scoring runs. Head to SBOTOP right now and place a bet on this market to emerge richer out of the CSK vs DC game.