Three Bangalore bets that can help you cash out in their clash against Punjab

After a suffocating win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a lot of work to do before their clash against Punjab. However, they would be happy with the fact that KXIP went down against Delhi Capitals in their first encounter just a day before.

But are we really going to be just talking about their previous games? No, the focus of this article is over the course of the next five minutes of you reading the article, the three odds will provide you with great returns. So hold on or in this case, read on and keep an eye!

RCB to score over 47.5 runs in the powerplay

In the past, Royal Challengers Bangalore have always suffered at the top of the order, so much so that they needed to bring Virat Kohli at the top of the order. However, before the 2020 edition, Mike Hesson and the RCB management conveniently and keenly got Aaron Finch for the small bucks, which would help them free Virat Kohli to the No.3 position. Alongside that, the franchise has two left-handers at their disposal to bat at the top of the order - Parthiv Patel and Devdutt Padikkal.

In the 2019 edition, despite their struggle with the result, the franchise has scored 49.69 runs on an average in the first six overs of a contest, which is well over the market that we have in question. This season too, RCB scored 53 runs in the first six overs, where the young Padikkal scored 37 runs off 26 deliveries, with Aaron Finch scoring 12 runs off 12 deliveries and it was their first game of the season. Expect them to outperform themselves in this clash against Kings XI Punjab. With an innings total well expected to be on the higher end, betting on RCB to do well in the powerplay phase will do more than good for yourself and your wallet.

Hop over to BetDaily, where you will find this market enticing as ever and why not, if the returns are going to be appealing.

AB de Villiers to be RCB’s top batsman

Despite the presence of a mighty Virat Kohli in the RCB setup, there is one batsman who has triumphed as the right-hander with his batting display. Last season, having played one game less than the RCB skipper, the Proteas top-order batsman scored 442 runs, at an average of 44.20, at a mighty impressive strike-rate of 154. While Kohli can be a handy prospect, the Proteas’ red-hot form is one to not mess with this season. The right-hander has already kicked-off this season in sublime fashion, with a 30-ball 51.

Following the opener’s display at the venue in their opening game against Sunrisers, it was de Villiers who gave the much-needed impetus to the Royals’ batting order. With four boundaries and two sixes, he got himself off to a great start. Against Kings XI Punjab, de Villiers has the best record for an active RCB player, with 662 runs against the opposition, at a sparkling average of 60.18 at a strike-rate of 165.91. With all these numbers behind him, he will surely be the one to look out for against KL Rahul and co.

Just like RCB would trust their Proteas star AB de Villiers to top the run-scoring, you could rely on BetDaily’s market to earn yourself the extra bucks without even having to do anything. So why are you still here? Oh, we are going to give you one more reason!

RCB to score above 13.5 fours in the match

Only three teams last season scored more runs in the percentage of boundaries than Royal Challengers Bangalore, who scored 60.67% of their runs in just fours and sixes. In terms of pure numbers, the Red and Gold slapped 186 boundaries throughout last season despite them having a terrible finish to their season and in just 13 innings. In pure equations, they have put the ball beyond the boundary 14.3 times in a game, which is well beyond what we have in the market, at 13.5. If you think that’s just the last season, in the season opener against Sunrisers, they scored 13 boundaries and four sixes.

That’s not the only data to support it, Kings XI Punjab have conceded 22 boundaries per match, which goes on to show their weak bowling unit. KL Rahul and co’s numbers in the first six overs isn’t impressive either, conceding 56.21, the worst in the competition last year. Alongside that, they also perennially mess up in the death overs, where they concede 49.64 runs. This season, they conceded 13 boundaries in the first game, alongside six sixes, which only goes on to show that it will be a rather easy game for the Red and Golds’ to score 13.5 boundaries in the match.

Three impressive bets and markets should be enough to earn you loads and loads of money and might even make you a mini-millionaire, so why not? Rush and put your money in these markets with BetDaily and you could earn enough money to be back!