Reports | Ben Stokes to join RR camp in October; might feature in 10 league games

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently in New Zealand spending time with his family, is reportedly set to join the RR camp in October, which might enable him to play up to 10 league matches. Rajasthan are, currently, fielding David Miller in the side as a replacement for Stokes.
In what comes as a huge boost for Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals side, seasoned all-rounder Ben Stokes is reportedly primed to join the franchise’s camp in the UAE in October. Stokes, who flew to New Zealand post the first Test versus Pakistan and missed the subsequent limited-overs series against both Pakistan and Australia to spend time with his ill father, made himself unavailable for the start of the 2020 edition of the IPL, but according to a ‘Gulf News’ report, the 29-year-old might join the Rajasthan franchise in October.
“Well placed team sources confirmed to Gulf News that he is expected to arrive early in October, which can see him assisting the Royals for upto 10 of the 14 league matches,” read a report on the ‘Gulf News’ website.
The return of Stokes, should it happen, will be a massive boost for the Royals, who have currently deployed South Africa’s David Miller as the temporary replacement for the English all-rounder. Although, the 29-year-old endured a pretty ordinary season for the club in IPL 2019, his international performances have since skyrocketed and his addition will also give Smith the extra fast-bowling option that RR seemed to miss in their opening game versus Chennai.
Meanwhile, another Royals Englishman, Jos Buttler, who missed the club’s first game versus CSK due to quarantine restrictions, is also expected to be available for Rajasthan’s second game of IPL 2020, against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. Skipper Smith opened the batting for RR in Buttler's absence, but the Australian later hinted in the press conference post the CSK game that there is every possibility that the wicket-keeper batsman, due to his exceptional record, might slot straight into the team as an opener.
