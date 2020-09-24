Reports | Ben Stokes to join RR camp in October; might feature in 10 league games

In what comes as a huge boost for Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals side, seasoned all-rounder Ben Stokes is reportedly primed to join the franchise’s camp in the UAE in October. Stokes, who flew to New Zealand post the first Test versus Pakistan and missed the subsequent limited-overs series against both Pakistan and Australia to spend time with his ill father, made himself unavailable for the start of the 2020 edition of the IPL, but according to a ‘Gulf News’ report, the 29-year-old might join the Rajasthan franchise in October.