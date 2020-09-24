Legends react to former Australian cricketer Dean Jones' tragic demise at age of 59

Today at 4:52 PM
On Thursday, the cricketing fraternity was rocked by the news of the passing away of legendary cricketer Dean Jones, who died at 59 due to a cardiac arrest. The news has left everyone associated with the sport shell-shocked and the cricketing fraternity paid respects to the legendary Australian.
Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020
A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.
May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz
Shell shocked ,had an extended conversation on cricket, Australia and much more even yesterday here in Mumbai with @ProfDeano ,taken too early ... #RIPDeanjones OM Shanthi 😭— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 24, 2020
Very shocking to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 24, 2020
Rest in Peace. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hJBD4OR8kT
Shocking news of #DeanJones passing away in Mumbai. He was our coach during a T10 league a couple of years back. His ideas and insight were so unique. A very popular Aussie in India. Will miss you and your passionate voice sir. #OmShanti #RIP pic.twitter.com/Kn1KlyAQSk— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 24, 2020
Shocked to hear Deano is no more. His innovative batting and his professorial analysis in studio were always such a joy to watch. He was so full of life. Will miss watching him on TV and talking cricket with him. RIP #DeanJones— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 24, 2020
Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020
Absolutely Shocking..and hardly are u hearing anything nice and pleasant anywhere this year... #DeanJones may his soul merge with light and attain Sadgati 🙏🏾..absolutely numbing news— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) September 24, 2020
Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions. #RIPDeanJones pic.twitter.com/866rmiNmb6— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 24, 2020
At a loss of words to express my grief at the passing of a man who I admired a lot. Loved chatting cricket with him. Genuinely loved the sport. 59 is not an age to go....too soon my friend. Too soon. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. R.I.P., Deano.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2020
