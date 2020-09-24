IPL 2020 | My responsibility is to deliver with the new ball, asserts Mohammad Shami

Heading into IPL 2020 with his reputation as a T20 bowler being not-so-great, Mohammad Shami made experts eat humble pie with his performance against Delhi Capitals in the first game, and today in Dubai, the right-arm pacer delivered yet another masterclass to assert that he is a genuine threat in the shortest format. Taking the new ball defending 207, Shami bowled multiple jaffas to Aaron Finch, before getting his reward in the form of Josh Philippe, who was trapped in front by the nifty Indian seamer. In fact, so good was Shami’s opening spell that he ended up conceding just 10 runs off his first two.