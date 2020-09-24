IPL 2020 | Hold myself responsible for RCB’s loss, states Virat Kohli

Bad days at the office for a player of Virat Kohli’s calibre are few and far between, but Thursday was one of those days. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Kohli saw Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul smash his bowlers to smithereens, but the skipper gave two unforgivable reprieves towards the back end of Punjab’s innings when the 28-year-old was looking to tee off. The first of those drops came when Rahul was on 83 and the second when he was on 89, and the KXIP skipper ensured to make the most out of the lives he got as he bludgeoned to his way to a monstrous 132*.