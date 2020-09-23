IPL 2020 | Big challenge to bowl to Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell, states Trent Boult

Trent Boult in just his second appearance for Mumbai has stated that it was a big challenge for him to bowl against KKR’s middle-order pair of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. He also admitted that he is yet to get acclimatized to the conditions in the UAE, with the high heat and humidity.

In slow and tough conditions, Trent Boult was given with the opportunity and task of opening the bowling with the new ball for his side. Right from the first ball, the left-arm pacer was right on cue, bowling a maiden over with Shubman Gill failing to get off the mark. In his next over, the Kiwi pacer struck to remove the dangerous Gill before KKR’s middle-order were exposed to Mumbai’s excellent bowling attack.

However, one particular bout that stood out was the Kiwi seamer bowling against KKR’s titan-like middle-order pair of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan. While Morgan is on the back of an impressive display against Australia back home, Russell has crunched several deliveries in the Caribbean during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League. The pacer alongside Jasprit Bumrah managed to snuff out the dangerous pair and sent them back for meagre scores.

“I wouldn't say I'm comfortable in these heat and conditions. It's a big challenge to bowl against the likes of Morgan and Russell but it's nice to come out on the winning side tonight. I have been bowling back in New Zealand and it's the winter there, that's been the biggest challenge but everyone is excited to have cricket around and I'm sure there will be a few crackers going ahead. New franchise for me this year, great bunch of guys, hopefully we can keep the winning ways,” he said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

In just his two games, the left-hander has already made an immediate impact in the Mumbai Indians’ colours. However, despite all the success, the Kiwi seamer admitted that he is yet to get acclimatized to the high heat and humidity in the Middle East. Next up for Mumbai Indians would be the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are on the back of a scratchy win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.