Australian legend Dean Jones, 59, passes away due to cardiac arrest

Dean Jones, who was a prominent figure in the Australian side in the 80s and 90s, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday, reportedly due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Jones, 59, was a part of the Star Sports commentary team for the Indian Premier League, and his demise has come as an absolute shock.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM," Star India, who Jones was a commentator for, confirmed through a statement, reported ESPNCricinfo

"He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe."

Jones was a part of the 'dugout' team in Star Sports for the IPL, alongside the likes of Scott Styris and Sanjay Bangar, and had been giving expert analysis on all IPL games, starting from the curtain-raiser between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

One of the finest batsmen of his generation, Jones represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs and amassed 9,699 international runs in his career that spanned 10 years. Commonly known as 'Professor Deano' for his exquisite knowledge about the sport, Jones took up commentary in the late 90s, post his playing career. He captured the hearts of the listeners through his witty and insightful words and made the 'Going, going and gone' catchphrase his very own.