Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma's outrageous movement leaving umpires bewildered

When Rohit Sharma gets into the hitting zone, you better brace yourself for your life, bowling figure and what not. After the Mumbai skipper smashed Pat Cummins to smithereens, he wanted to hit every single delivery and in the process, made an outrageous Kung fu movement to leave umpires dazed.

In what was a complete contrast from the pre-game expectations, KKR bowlers underperformed massively, letting the duo of Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav score the easy runs. Pat Cummins, their expensive, being flopped didn’t help the cause with the pressure now transferring back to young Shivam Mavi who returned to play an IPL game after a couple of years.

However, after his brilliant first over, in which Mavi dismissed Quinton de Kock while bowling a maiden over, he came back with an expensive bowling figure with his lengths going all over the place. In the death overs, he was regularly trying to bowl wider deliveries on a full length but Rohit seemed adamant to take them on.

After being hit for a four on the second delivery of the 18th over, Mavi wanted to bowl a slower one to Mumbai Indians skipper but ended up with an atrocious wide outside off-stump delivery. But Rohit was not in a mood to give it a pass and chased the ball like a mad man chasing his precious.

With the ball landing outside of the 22-yard-strip, he failed to connect but the umpire was not sure if they would give that a wide or no-ball. They discussed for a bit and eventually landed in the conclusion that it was wide. It was definitely one of the moments of the day.

Rohit Sharma chased a wide ball on the off side to pull the ball on the leg side.. That's the power of weight.. he can pull anything anywhere.. legend! — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 23, 2020