 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma demolishing Pat ‘15 Crore’ Cummins with a first-ball six

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rohit Sharma hits Pat Cummins for two big sixes

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma demolishing Pat ‘15 Crore’ Cummins with a first-ball six

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:17 PM

    Pat Cummins came with a pressure of 15.5 crore on his back and like Jaydev Unadkat before him, he had the lofty expectations on his shoulder. However, after dishing out a wide on the very first ball he bowled, Rohit Sharma hit him for a six on the first legal delivery to send Twitter to a meltdown.

    HITMAN mode ON

    Rohit Sharma hits another six to Cummins

    Expensive over

    15 runs off Cummins' first over

    LoL

    This is hilarious

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down