Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma demolishing Pat ‘15 Crore’ Cummins with a first-ball six

Yesterday at 8:17 PM
Pat Cummins came with a pressure of 15.5 crore on his back and like Jaydev Unadkat before him, he had the lofty expectations on his shoulder. However, after dishing out a wide on the very first ball he bowled, Rohit Sharma hit him for a six on the first legal delivery to send Twitter to a meltdown.
HITMAN mode ON
Rohit Sharma hits another six to Cummins
Expensive over
15 crores. 15 runs per over.— Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) September 23, 2020
Rohit Sharma depositing 15 crore out of the boundary. Starc laughing in corner. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 23, 2020
After Pat Cummins first over— . . (@KyaaUkhaadLega) September 23, 2020
KKR be like -#KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/EnZ2ublMZW
15 runs off Cummins' first over
Did not expect Pat Cummins to be so expensive in his very first over.#KKRvMI— 💅 (@witchy_princezz) September 23, 2020
Pat cummins sold for 15 crores giving 15 runs in first over he bowled dis season!!!— ℓ𝚎σ 𝚁☋𝚜♄ (@A_lonethinker) September 23, 2020
He should get pat on his back for this ❤🙌#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/yugMHreqoX
LoL
Pat cummins bhi umesh yadav club join krne wala 😂#MIvsKKR— Devil Virpal (@DevilVirpal) September 23, 2020
*Pat Cummins purchased for 15.5 Crores, 2 sixes given in 1st over of IPL*— Ommi Gangawane🇮🇳 (@ohhh_mii) September 23, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan right now :-#MIvsKKR #ipl2020 pic.twitter.com/ZecdiURnte
This is hilarious
1.Pat Cummins in International Cricket— Logical Army 🇮🇳 (@nitin_sta) September 23, 2020
2. Pat Cummins in IPL
Kya swagt hua h #KKRvsMI #KKRHaiTaiyaar #mi pic.twitter.com/guMGdywiMM
