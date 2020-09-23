Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya abusing Jasprit Bumrah for not diving to stop the ball

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are on the two opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to fielding - Pandya is ready to dive, fly and do everything but Bumrah protects himself to add pressure on his body. But as Bumrah characteristically didn’t dive, Pandya was angry and abused him.

After strangling the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen upfront, Mumbai Indians were right on the money when it came to winning the game but the side was not ready to give a single freebie to their opposition as KKR were doing throughout their time on the field. So much so that a single four resulted in Hardik Pandya slamming Jasprit Bumrah for his ineptness although, in the larger picture, the four wouldn’t have mattered one bit.

On the first delivery of the 12th over, Kieron Pollard bowled an off-cutter to a struggling Eoin Morgan and the long hop forced the English skipper to throw his bat out in the backward point direction. The Irishman sliced it intelligently, pushing the ball behind square, where Jasprit Bumrah was stationed.

Although Bumrah, running in from short fine-leg, tried his best by extending his hands to reach out for the ball, he failed to manage it successfully, letting the ball pass towards the third-man region which was then chased by Pandya. Pandya, who was originally fielding in the square leg, had given his best but his slide didn’t help as much.

But Pandya was furious then, throwing his frustration around while asking Bumrah to give his best. It was ironic that Bumrah bowled one of the finest death-over spells of his career to land Mumbai their first-ever win in the UAE.

Hardik Pandya wasn't happy with Bumrah's efforts

Not the first time Hardik Pandya got hit wicket. The first one was on a coffee show. #MIvKKR — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 23, 2020

Aaj khali 🤔 hardik pandya hi fielding kr rha hai kya pure ground me ? #MIvsKKR — Prince 🇮🇳 (@_Ps_21) September 23, 2020