Twitter reacts to boy stealing the ball after MS Dhoni hitting ‘gigantic’ six to the streets of Sharjah

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:11 AM

    CSK never looked in control of the match as they lost the match by 16 runs but the highlight of their batting was MS Dhoni hitting the ball out of the ground. Faf du Plessis, along with Dhoni, hit 10 sixes in the fag end of the innings but at no point looked close to achieve the target.

    Although the CSK batsmen, chasing a target of 217, scored 53 runs in the first six overs, they were not favourites to win the match as they lost wickets at regular intervals and except Faf du Plessis, who scored 72 off 37, no one was able to connect the ball as sweetly as Steve Smith and Sanju Samson did for RR.

    In a match that was pretty much one-sided after all said and done, CSK fans were hoping MS Dhoni would show them a chasing master-class, but their ‘thala’, had different plans as he demoted himself to number 7. However, the fans did get to see some glimpses of the vintage Dhoni as he tonked 3 huge sixes at the end, which were unimpactful from the standpoint of the match but did bring a little smile to the faces of his fans.

    All the three sixes were hit by Dhoni in the last over of Tom Curran and one of those sixes went to the streets of Sharjah, reminding people that Dhoni still has what it takes to hit huge sixes. The former Indian captain dispatched the ball from Curran to deep midwicket, sailing to the streets Sharjah. This might also be an indication of Dhoni announcing his arrival to the 2020 season of IPL. 

