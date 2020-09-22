Twitter reacts to boy stealing the ball after MS Dhoni hitting ‘gigantic’ six to the streets of Sharjah

In a match that was pretty much one-sided after all said and done, CSK fans were hoping MS Dhoni would show them a chasing master-class, but their ‘thala’, had different plans as he demoted himself to number 7. However, the fans did get to see some glimpses of the vintage Dhoni as he tonked 3 huge sixes at the end, which were unimpactful from the standpoint of the match but did bring a little smile to the faces of his fans.